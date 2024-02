Kiev, abbattuto un altro cacciabombardiere russo

epa09134388 A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet flys over town of Podolsk outside Moscow as the fighter jet takes part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade at the Patriot Park in Alabino, Moscow region, Russia, 14 April 2021. The Victory Day parade at the Red Square on 09 May 2021 will mark the 76th anniversary of the capitulation of Nazi Germany in WWII. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV