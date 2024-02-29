Kiev: abbattuti altri due caccia russi Su-34, tre in un giorno

epa11104120 A still image taken from handout video provided by the Russian Investigative Committee shows the crash site of an Ilyushin Il-76 airlifter near the village of Yablonovo, Belgorod region, Russia, 25 January 2024. A flight parameters recording device and a voice recorder were found at the site, the Committee confirmed. The Il-76 plane crashed on 24 January while transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being prepared for exchange. There were only 74 people on board, 65 of which were military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the plane was shot down by Ukrainian Armed Forces using an anti-aircraft missile system. The missile was launched from a position near the village of Liptsy, Kharkiv region. Radars of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the launch of two Ukrainian missiles, the ministry added. EPA/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITEE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES