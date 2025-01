Kiev, 'a Kurakhove ci sono ancora combattimenti attivi'

epa10196917 Ukrainian rescuers put out a fire after a rocket hit a residential building in the Kurakhove area of Donetsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 21 September 2022, amid Russia's military invasion. At least twelve people were injured, including two children, and one still under the rubble, the Head of Donetsk regional military state administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YEVGEN HONCHARENKO