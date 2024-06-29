Kiev, 6 morti in raid russo nella regione di Zaporizhzhia

epa10322325 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine on 23 November 2022 shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a maternity ward of a hospital destroyed by shelling, in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, southern Ukraine. According to a statement releaed by SES, an infant died after the maternity ward of a local hospital in Vilniansk was destroyed as a result of Russian shelling. A woman and a doctor were rescued from the rubble of the building, the statement added. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES