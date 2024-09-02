Kiev, 5 i morti nell'attacco russo nel Donetsk

epa11564626 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a rocket strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 25 August 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least one person was killed and six others injured after a Russian rocket hit a hotel building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. The deceased is a citizen of Great Britain, his body was found under the rubble after 19 hours of search, according to Ukraine's National Police. Among the injured are four journalists, citizens of the USA, Germany, Latvia and Ukraine, and also two local residents. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES