Khamenei, 'non ci arrenderemo mai'

epa12173780 A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader's office shows Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivering a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran, 13 June 2025. Khamenei said Israel 'made a grave mistake' following the strikes on Iran, adding that the Iranian armed forces will respond to the aggression. EPA/SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES