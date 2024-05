Khamenei, i funerali di Raisi hanno mostrato il potere dell'Iran

epa11362704 A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidency shows, Iranians carry the coffin of late president Ebrahim Raisi take part in his funeral ceremony in Mashhad, Iran, 23 May 2024. Iranian president Raisi and seven others, among them foreign minister Amir-Abdollahian, were killed in a helicopter crash on 19 May 2024, after an official visit in Iran's northwest near the border with Azerbaijan, the Iranian government confirmed. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 20 May announced a five-day public mourning following Raisi's death. EPA/IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES