Khamenei, 'Gerusalemme sarà dei musulmani'

epa11257600 A handout picture made available by the Iranian supreme leader's office shows Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking during a ceremony meeting with the Iranian government in Tehran, Iran, 03 April 2024. According to the leader's official website, Khamenei said that 'Israel will be slapped' following the strike against the Iranian consulate in Syria. According to Iranian state media quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, at least seven IRGC military advisors, including generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi, were killed in an airstrike on the Iranian consulate building in Syria's capital Damascus on 01 April. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to respond. EPA/Iranian supreme leader office HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES