Katz, 'se Israele viene attaccata, alleati colpiscano Iran'

epa11551115 British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (L) and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne (R) shake hands with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (C) during their meeting at the Ministry of foreign affairs in Jerusalem, 16 August 2024. As Gaza ceasefire talks in presence of mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US enter their second day, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne went on 16 August on a joint visit to Israel. Their visit comes in an effort to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and de-escalation of conflict risks in the region, in the context of an expected Iranian retaliation on Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on 31 July 2024. EPA/ABIR SULTAN