Katz, 'Guterres non esulta per Sinwar, è anti-israeliano'
epa11435906 Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz waits to welcome German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (not pictured) before their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during her visit to Jerusalem, 25 June 2024. German Foreign Minister Baerbock is on a trip to the Middle East where she will visit Israel, the Palestinian territories and Lebanon. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
ROMA, 18 OTT - "Il Segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres non ha accolto con favore l'eliminazione dell'arciterrorista Yahya Sinwar, così come si è rifiutato di dichiarare Hamas un'organizzazione terroristica dopo il massacro del 7 ottobre. Guterres sta guidando un programma anti-israeliano e anti-ebraico estremo. Continueremo a designarlo come persona non grata e a impedirgli l'ingresso in Israele". Lo scrive su X il ministro degli Esteri israeliano Israel Katz.
