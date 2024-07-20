Kamala Harris, Biden un leader che lotta per il popolo americano
epa11478166 US President Joe Biden (R) delivers remarks as Vice President Kamala Harris look on after former president Donald J. Trump was injured following a shooting at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 July 2024. The attack on Saturday killed one spectator at the scene and left two others critically injured. EPA/BONNIE CASH / POOL
ROMA, 21 LUG - "In quanto vicepresidente io vedo Joe Biden quando le telecamere sono accese e quando sono spente. Nello Studio Ovale, nella Situation Room e durante la campagna. Joe Biden è un leader che lotta per il popolo americano". Lo ha scritto su X la vicepresidente degli Stato Uniti Kamala Harris.
