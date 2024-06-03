Kamala Harris a vertice in Svizzera per la pace in Ucraina
AA
NEW YORK, 03 GIU - La vicepresidente Kamala Harris parteciperà al vertice per la pace in Ucraina che si terrà in Svizzera. Harris presenzierà il 15 giugno e ribadirà l'impegno dell'amministrazione Biden a sostenere gli sforzi di Kiev per assicurarsi una pace giusta e duratura, basata sulla sovranità e l'integrità territoriale. Insieme a Harris ci sarà il consigliere alla sicurezza nazionale Jake Sullivan.
