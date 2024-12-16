Kallas, 'Russia e Iran non abbiano posto in Siria'
epaselect epa11781054 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas holds a press conference after a Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 16 December 2024. EU foreign affairs ministers discussed the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the latest developments in the Middle East crisis, focusing on Syria and Lebanon. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
BRUXELLES, 16 DIC - "La Russia e l'Iran non dovrebbero avere un ruolo nel futuro della Siria". Lo ha detto l'alto rappresentante Ue Kaja Kallas al termine del Consiglio Esteri.
