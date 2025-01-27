Kallas, 'rispondere al linguaggio di Trump, l'Ue è forte'
epa11855883 European High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Kaja Kallas speaks to the media as she attends Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 27 January 2025. EU foreign ministers will discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and over lunch the Council will exchange views on EU-US relations and the latest developments in the Middle East, including Syria. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
AA
BRUXELLES, 27 GEN - "La nuova amministrazione americana usa un linguaggio transazionale e dobbiamo parlare quella lingua anche noi: l'Ue è una potenza economica, siamo forti e non dobbiamo sottostimare la nostra forza, sia quando abbiamo a che fare con gli avversari sia quando trattiamo con i partner". Lo ha detto l'alto rappresentante Ue Kaja Kallas al termine del Consiglio Esteri.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti