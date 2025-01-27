Kallas, 'riparte la missione Ue a Rafah tra Gaza ed Egitto'
epa11855884 European High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Kaja Kallas speaks to the media as she attends Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 27 January 2025. EU foreign ministers will discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and over lunch the Council will exchange views on EU-US relations and the latest developments in the Middle East, including Syria. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
AA
BRUXELLES, 27 GEN - "Tutti concordano che la missione Ue a Rafah (Eubam, ndr) può giocare un ruolo decisivo nel sostenere la tregua. Oggi i ministri hanno concordato il suo rilancio. Questo permetterà che un certo numero di persone ferite potranno lasciare Gaza e ricevere cure mediche". Lo annuncia l'alto rappresentante Ue Kaja Kallas.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti