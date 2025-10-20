Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Kallas, ampio sostegno all'uso degli asset russi per Kiev

epa12457831 EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas attends a press conference to present European Defence Readiness 2030 Roadmap at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 16 October 2025. The EU commission presented 'Readiness 2030', a plan to strengthen its military capacity, industrial base, and joint defense investment by 2030 through coordinated funding, procurement, and readiness measures to make Europe more self-reliant and secure. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
epa12457831 EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas attends a press conference to present European Defence Readiness 2030 Roadmap at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 16 October 2025. The EU commission presented 'Readiness 2030', a plan to strengthen its military capacity, industrial base, and joint defense investment by 2030 through coordinated funding, procurement, and readiness measures to make Europe more self-reliant and secure. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
AA

BRUXELLES, 20 OTT - "Oggi abbiamo registrato ampio sostegno sugli asset russi immobilizzati, dobbiamo finalizzare il lavoro tecnico-legale questa settimana". Lo ha detto l'alto rappresentante Ue Kaja Kallas in Lussemburgo.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
BRUXELLES

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario