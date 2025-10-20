Kallas, ampio sostegno all'uso degli asset russi per Kiev

epa12457831 EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas attends a press conference to present European Defence Readiness 2030 Roadmap at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 16 October 2025. The EU commission presented 'Readiness 2030', a plan to strengthen its military capacity, industrial base, and joint defense investment by 2030 through coordinated funding, procurement, and readiness measures to make Europe more self-reliant and secure. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS