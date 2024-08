Junts, 'Puigdemont è di ritorno a Waterloo'

epaselect epa11535894 Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont (C) makes his way to the stage before addressing supporters in Barcelona, Spain, 08 August 2024. Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont returned to Spain after seven years of self-imposed exile abroad, despite a pending arrest warrant. The Mossos d'Esquadra was deployed early morning on 08 August to secure access to the Parliament for the investiture of Salvador Illa. The plenary session of the Parliament will host the investiture debate of the Socialist leader Salvador Illa as the new president of the Generalitat, the government of Catalonia. EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ