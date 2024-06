Johansson ai falchi su migrazione, pensate prima al Patto

epa11310014 EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson briefs the press after a Ministerial Conference on ImplementÂation and OperationalÂization of EU Pact Asylum and Migration in Ghent, Belgium, 30 April 2024. The conference will discuss the implementation and operationalization of the Pact, including the resources needed, actor roles, timelines, deliverables, and milestones. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS