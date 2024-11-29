'Jihadisti a periferia di Aleppo'. Damasco, li respingiamo

epa11451346 Protestors stand at the entrance of the Turkish Military base during a protest against Turkey, in Atarib city, near Aleppo, Syria, 01 July 2024. Multiple protests in Turkey's controlled area in Northern Syria were held by Syrian protestors following riots between Syrian refugees and Turkish protestors in Kayseri city. Following claims of a child being sexually assaulted, violent protests targeted the Kayseri refugee community in Turkey. Numerous people have been placed under arrest in the wake of the incidents. Counterprotests in the areas of northern Syria under Turkish authority were sparked by the events. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that 'it was wrong to use the sad events that took place in Kayseri after the crime, for which a judicial process was carried out against the suspect, as a material for provocations beyond the borders of Turkey'. EPA/BILAL AL HAMMOUD