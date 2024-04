Italia-Tunisia, firmati accordi per oltre 100 milioni di euro

epa11283824 A handout photo made available by Chigi Palace shows Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) attending a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied at the Presidential Palace in Carthage, a residential suburb of Tunis, during her visit to Tunisia, 17 April 2024. Their bilateral meeting is expected to focus on the cooperation between the two countries in migration matters. EPA/PALAZZO CHIGI PRESS OFFICE/ FILIPPO ATTILI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES