Isw, Mosca ha conquistato 500 chilometri quadrati in 5 mesi
epa11247918 A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) shows rescuers working at the site of a shelling in Hirnyk, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. A two-story building of an educational institution was damaged as a result of the strike. No fatalities nor injuries were reported, SESU confirmed. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 29 MAR - Secondo le stime del think tank statunitense Isw (The institute for the study of war) le forze russe hanno conquistato 505 chilometri quadrati di territorio ucraino da quando hanno lanciato le operazioni offensive nell'ottobre 2023. E hanno guadagnato quasi 100 chilometri quadrati in più tra il primo gennaio e il 28 marzo 2024 rispetto agli ultimi tre mesi del 2023. "Le opportunità di sfruttare le vulnerabilità ucraine si amplieranno con il persistere della carenza di armamenti...", scrive l'Isw sul suo sito, "l'arrivo di assistenza occidentale sufficiente e regolare ridurrebbe queste opportunità per le forze russe".
