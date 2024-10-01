Israele, 'un palestinese ucciso nell'attacco iraniano'

epa11593043 A medical service van rides near the site after a truck driver opened fire at Allenby Bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, crossing between Jordan and the West Bank, near Jericho, West Bank, 08 September 2024. Three Israelis were killed in a shooting attack at the border crossing, the Israeli army said in a post on social media. The driver approached the area of the Allenby Bridge from Jordan in a truck, exited the truck, and opened fire at the Israeli security forces operating at the bridge, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported. EPA/Jamal Awwad