Israele, 'un ordigno di Hezbollah ha ferito 4 osservatori Onu'

epa06894929 UN soldiers from UNTSO, United Nations Truce Supervision Organizations, monitor a Syrian Refugees camp located next to the Israeli-Syrian border on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights in Quneitra province, from the Israeli side of the Golan Heights, 17 July 2018. According to reports, Syrian refugees approached the Israeli borders leaving their encampments after airstrikes by forces allied with the Syrian government intensified but were instructed to not approach the fence by Israeli soldiers. The Syrian government and its allies started a military offensive to regain control over Quneitra Governorate in south-western Syria currently under control of various rebel factions, mainly Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham. EPA/ATEF SAFADI