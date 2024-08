Israele, ultraortodossi fanno irruzione in una base militare

epa11272810 Police push back Ultra Orthodox Jews during a protest against army recruitment outside the military recruitment office in Jerusalem, 11 April 2024. Israel's Supreme Court gave the government an 01 April deadline to present a plan to withdraw military service exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews studying full time in religious seminaries. After the government on 28 March asked for a 30-day extension, the Supreme Court issued an interim order to stop government funding for religious students starting 01 April. EPA/ABIR SULTAN