Israele, 'ucciso importante terrorista nel sud del Libano'

epa11218113 Lebanese army soldiers stand around a wrecked car targeted by an Israeli drone on Al Hoash Road, near the coastal city of Tyre, southern Lebanon, 13 March 2024. Lebanese state media said at least two were killed including a Palestinian inside the car which was targeted by an Israeli drone and a Syrian national who was riding a motorcycle at the site of the attack. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an aircraft in the area of Tyre struck Hadi Ali Mustafa, a significant operative in Hamas' department responsible for attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world. EPA/STR