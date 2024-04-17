Israele, 'tutti soldati i 14 feriti in Galilea, 6 gravi'
epa11265633 Israeli Soldiers from Unit 98 perform maintenance work on their tanks after withdrawing from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, at an undisclosed location near the Gaza border, Israel, 08 April 2024. Six months after the 07 October Hamas attacks on Israel, the Israeli army announced on 07 April its partial withdrawal from parts of the southern Gaza Strip. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 17 APR - Sono tutti i soldati i 14 feriti nell'attacco degli Hezbollah nella cittadina di Arab al-Aramashe. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare spiegando che 6 sono gravi, 2 in forma moderata e altri 6 leggeri. Sono stati tutti trasportati in ospedale. Poco fa aerei da guerra hanno colpito "un complesso militare degli Hezbollah e infrastrutture del terrore a Naqura e Yarine, nel Libano del sud".
Argomenti