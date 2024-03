Israele spara e uccide un 13enne in Cisgiordania

epa10465408 Israeli security and medicals at the scene of a stabbing attack at military checkpoint at the entrance Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, on 13 February 2023. Israeli police report that in response to the stabbing attack, the civilian security guard fired at the alleged attacker 13-year-old resident of Shuafat refugee camp, in order to neutralize him, the shot hit the officer as well and get seriously wounded. A Large forces of the Jerusalem District and the border police arrived at the scene and closed the checkpoint to traffic. EPA/ATEF SAFADI