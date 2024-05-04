Israele sferra un attacco nella Striscia di Gaza

epa11316839 Houthi supporters are silhouetted while attending a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 03 May 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters took part in a protest against the US and Israel and to show their solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza, a day after the Houthis' top leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, vowed to keep up missile and drone attacks against the sea routes of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden until Israel ends its conflict in Gaza. In a statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea vowed to expand missile attacks to include all Israeli-linked commercial vessels transiting the Mediterranean or heading to Israeli ports. The Houthis have launched a total of 156 missile and drone attacks against ships in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden, as well as the Israeli southern city of Eilat since the current Israeli-Hamas conflict broke out in October 2023, according to al-Houthi. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB