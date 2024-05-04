Israele sferra un attacco nella Striscia di Gaza
epa11316839 Houthi supporters are silhouetted while attending a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 03 May 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters took part in a protest against the US and Israel and to show their solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza, a day after the Houthis' top leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, vowed to keep up missile and drone attacks against the sea routes of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden until Israel ends its conflict in Gaza. In a statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea vowed to expand missile attacks to include all Israeli-linked commercial vessels transiting the Mediterranean or heading to Israeli ports. The Houthis have launched a total of 156 missile and drone attacks against ships in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden, as well as the Israeli southern city of Eilat since the current Israeli-Hamas conflict broke out in October 2023, according to al-Houthi. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
AA
ROMA, 04 MAG - Le Forze di Difesa Israeliane (IDF) hanno sferrato un attacco sulla parte centrale della Striscia di Gaza. Lo riferisce Al Mayadeen. Secondo il canale televisivo, alcune persone sono rimaste ferite in seguito all'attacco a Nuseirat.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti