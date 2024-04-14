Israele: scuole oggi riaprono, tranne a confine Libano e Gaza
epa11131164 Clothes of Palestinian families who have fled from the northern Gaza Strip, hang out to dry at the Unrwa school in Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 06 February 2024. More than 27,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
GERUSALEMME, 15 APR - Le Forze di difesa israeliane (Idf) hanno annunciato la riapertura oggi nella maggior parte del Paese delle scuole, che erano state chiuse sabato per motivi di sicurezza legati alle minacce provenienti dall'Iran. Dopo aver valutato la situazione "si è deciso di riprendere da lunedì le attività educative in tutto il Paese" fatte salve però "restrizioni" nella zona di confine con il Libano e nelle località vicine alla Striscia di Gaza, ha indicato su X il portavoce dell'esercito israeliano Daniel Hagari.
