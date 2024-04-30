Israele rifiuta l'ingresso a Gaza al capo dell'Unrwa
epa11309769 Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), presents an update on the situation of the occupied Palestinian territories during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 30 April 2024. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
AA
TEL AVIV, 30 APR - Il ministro dell'Interno israeliano Moshe Arbel ha respinto una richiesta di ingresso a Gaza al direttore generale dell'Unwra Philippe Lazzarini. Lo ha riferito Kan tv.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti