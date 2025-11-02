Israele, ricevuti i corpi dei tre ostaggi
epa12499083 Fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, stand guard as they search for the bodies of Israeli hostages alongside Red Cross workers in the east of the Gaza Strip, 02 November 2025. As part of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, heavy machinery was deployed to Khan Yunis to assist in the recovery of Israeli hostage bodies. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GERUSALEMME, 02 NOV - Israele ha ricevuto da Hamas i resti di tre ostaggi. Lo ha reso noto l'ufficio del primo ministro Benyamyn Netanyahu. Hamas ha affermato di aver trovato i corpi in un tunnel nel sud di Gaza nelle prime ore di oggi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti