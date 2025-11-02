Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Israele, ricevuti i corpi dei tre ostaggi

epa12499083 Fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, stand guard as they search for the bodies of Israeli hostages alongside Red Cross workers in the east of the Gaza Strip, 02 November 2025. As part of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, heavy machinery was deployed to Khan Yunis to assist in the recovery of Israeli hostage bodies. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
epa12499083 Fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, stand guard as they search for the bodies of Israeli hostages alongside Red Cross workers in the east of the Gaza Strip, 02 November 2025. As part of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, heavy machinery was deployed to Khan Yunis to assist in the recovery of Israeli hostage bodies. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA

GERUSALEMME, 02 NOV - Israele ha ricevuto da Hamas i resti di tre ostaggi. Lo ha reso noto l'ufficio del primo ministro Benyamyn Netanyahu. Hamas ha affermato di aver trovato i corpi in un tunnel nel sud di Gaza nelle prime ore di oggi.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
GERUSALEMME

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario