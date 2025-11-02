Israele, ricevuti i corpi dei tre ostaggi

epa12499083 Fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, stand guard as they search for the bodies of Israeli hostages alongside Red Cross workers in the east of the Gaza Strip, 02 November 2025. As part of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, heavy machinery was deployed to Khan Yunis to assist in the recovery of Israeli hostage bodies. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER