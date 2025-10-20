Giornale di Brescia
Israele, riaperto il valico di Kerem Shalom

epa12466591 A humanitarian aid truck moves through the Rafah border crossing, between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, North Sinai, Egypt, 20 October 2025. Aid deliveries to Gaza have resumed since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect on 10 October 2025. EPA/STRINGER
ROMA, 20 OTT - Israele rende noto di aver riaperto il valico di Kerem Shalom agli aiuti. Lo riportano i media israeliani.

