Israele, quattro soldati uccisi nel sud di Gaza

epa11357607 Israeli soldiers with their tanks gather at an undisclosed location near the border fence with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 21 May 2024. The Israeli military stated on 21 May that they continued 'operational activities' throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day, where they dismantled some 70 targets. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN