Israele: protesta vicino Gaza per il rilascio degli ostaggi

epa11071047 Family members of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold banners and pictures of their relatives as they call for their immediate release during a march near Urim, a kibbutz near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, 12 January 2024. The families of the 136 people who were taken hostage started marking the 100 days of their relatives' captivity. Upcoming 14 January will mark the one-hundredth day since Hamas' attack on Israel. More than 23,450 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI