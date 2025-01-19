Israele, partito Ben Gvir lascia la coalizione di governo

epa11387398 Itamar Ben Gvir, Israeli national security minister and leader of the far right wing, Otzma Yehudit political party, speaks during his party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, 03 June 2024, ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu who will updated Ben Gvir on the deal agreement published by US President Joe Biden. Ben Gvir said that if the deal includes a permanent ceasefire, his party will disband the Netanyahu coalition. EPA/ABIR SULTAN