'Israele non rilascerà Barghouti nello scambio con gli ostaggi'

epa09895985 A picture on a billboard of Palestinian Fatah leader, Marwan Barghouti, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 18 April 2022. Barghouti began his 20th year in Israeli Jails after being arrested on 15 April 2002, and in 2004 was sentenced by an Israeli court to five life terms plus 40 years in prison. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH