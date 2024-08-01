Israele, Mohammed Deif è morto nel raid del 13 luglio

TEL01 - 20000101 - TEL AVIV, ISRAEL : An undated file photo shows Palestinian military leader of the radical Hamas movement, Mohammed Deif, who has been arrested by Palestinian police, according to a report by Israeli television late 14 May 2000. Deif, number one on the Israeli wanted list, became the chief of Hamas' military wing, the Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades, after the assassination of his boss, Yahya Ayash, in 1996. He is believed to be the mastermind behind a wave of suicide bombings in 1996 and 1997 that killed dozens of Israelis. EPA PHOTO AFP FILES/-/sn/mro/ac