Israele mobilita due brigate di riservisti al nord
epaselect epa10909663 Israeli reservists prepare next to armored personnel carriers (APCs) at a military camp near Beer Sheva, Israel, 09 October 2023. Israeli chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said on 09 October that the country had drafted a record of 300,000 reservists. More than 700 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 were injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 07 October, the Israeli army said. According to Palestinian officials, more than 500 people were killed and nearly 3,000 were injured as a result of Israelâ€™s retaliatory raids and air strikes in the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 25 SET - L'esercito israeliano ha annunciato la mobilitazione di due brigate di riservisti per essere dispiegate nel nord di Israele. L' Idf ha dichiarato che questa mossa "consentirà di continuare lo sforzo di combattimento contro l'organizzazione terroristica Hezbollah, garantire la protezione dei cittadini dello Stato di Israele e creare le condizioni per il ritorno sicuro degli sfollati del nord nelle loro case".
