Israele, l'ala militare di Hamas è sconfitta

epa11646041 The Hebrew letters 'Yizkor 7.10', a memorial prayer for the departed meaning 'Remember', light one of the skyscrapers of the Azrieli Center, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 06 October 2024. Upcoming 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ABIR SULTAN