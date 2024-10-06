Israele, l'ala militare di Hamas è sconfitta
epa11646041 The Hebrew letters 'Yizkor 7.10', a memorial prayer for the departed meaning 'Remember', light one of the skyscrapers of the Azrieli Center, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 06 October 2024. Upcoming 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
GERUSALEMME, 06 OTT - Il capo dell'esercito israeliano, rivolgendosi ai soldati alla vigilia del 7 ottobre, ha affermato che l'ala militare di Hamas è stata "sconfitta". "È passato un anno e abbiamo sconfitto l'ala militare di Hamas... Abbiamo inferto un duro colpo a Hezbollah, che ha perso tutti i suoi alti dirigenti. Non ci fermeremo", ha affermato il generale Herzi Halevi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti