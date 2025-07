Israele, 'la carestia a Gaza è progettata da Hamas'

epaselect epa12249914 GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of Palestinians shot dead at a food distribution point near Zikim, are carried on a donkey cart in northern Gaza Strip, 20 July 2025. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 67 people were killed while trying to receive humanitarian aid in the Zikim area. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER -- ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT --