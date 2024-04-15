Israele-Iran, Aiea: domenica Teheran ha chiuso centrali nucleari
ROMA, 16 APR - Il direttore generale dell'Agenzia internazionale per l'energia atomica (Aiea), Rafael Grossi, ha detto che l'Iran ha chiuso i suoi impianti nucleari domenica per "motivi di sicurezza". Interrogato sulla possibilità di un attacco di Israele agli impianti nucleari iraniani, Grossi ha dichiarato: "Siamo sempre preoccupati per questa possibilità". E ha esortato a "estrema moderazione".
