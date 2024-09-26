Israele, 'in corso attacchi mirati a Beirut'

epa11625558 Lebanese people walk around a makeshift shelter in an educational institution hosting Lebanese people who fled from southern Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, 26 September 2024. Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, who is leading the Crisis Management Committee, said more than 150,000 residents have been displaced from their towns since Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed and more than 1,835 have been injured in the Israeli military strikes. The Israeli Army (Tsahal) announced on 21 September that they were striking targets belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH