Israele, gli aiuti Usa sono un forte messaggio a nostri nemici

epa11288837 Houthi supporters ride a motorcycle over US and Israeli flags on the ground during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinians, in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 April 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters participated in a protest against the United States and Israel and to show their solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The protest came just a day after the Houthis' top leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, claimed his group had launched some 14 drone and missile attacks against shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and towards the southern Israeli port of Eilat in the last two weeks in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. EPA/HAMZA ALI