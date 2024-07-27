Israele, 'è stato un razzo a colpire Majdal Shams'

epa09198098 The trail of a rocket fired by the Israeli 'Iron Dome' anti-rocket defense system is seen in the air as it intercepts rockets fired from Gaza Strip, near the city of Sderot, Israel, 13 May 2021. Clashes erupted over the forced eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least six Israelis to date. The Gaza Strip's health ministry said that at least 65 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike. EPA/ATEF SAFADI