Israele, 'da Hamas richieste irrealistiche'
epa10907440 A handout photo made available by the Israeli Government Press Office shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during a situation assessment meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early 07 October in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. The Israeli Security Cabinet approved the war situation and is taking significant military steps, the prime minister's office announced on 08 October. EPA/AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
TEL AVIV, 15 MAR - "Hamas continua ad avanzare richieste irrealistiche". Lo ha fatto sapere l''ufficio del premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu in una nota, riferendosi senza citarla alla proposta consegnata da Hamas ai mediatori dei negoziati per un accordo sullo scambio di prigionieri. "Un aggiornamento su questo tema - ha aggiunto la nota - sarà sottoposto domani al gabinetto di guerra e al gabinetto di sicurezza".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti