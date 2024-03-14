Israele, 'da Hamas richieste irrealistiche'

epa10907440 A handout photo made available by the Israeli Government Press Office shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during a situation assessment meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early 07 October in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. The Israeli Security Cabinet approved the war situation and is taking significant military steps, the prime minister's office announced on 08 October. EPA/AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES