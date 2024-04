Israele, Cnn: gli Usa hanno visto l'Iran spostare asset militari

epa11274439 An Iranian man walks past an anti-Israel billboard carrying the words reading in Persian 'Die from this fear' in Tehran, Iran, 12 April 2024. According to the Iranian supreme leader's official website, Khamenei said on 10 April that Israel 'should be punished and it will be punished' following the recent airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria which Iran blames on Israel. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH