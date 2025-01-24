Israele chiede a Unrwa di lasciare Gerusalemme entro 30/1
epaselect epa11690217 A sign at the entrance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) offices in Jerusalem, 29 October 2024. During the opening session of the winter legislative session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, lawmakers passed a law that prohibits the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in Israeli territory. Israel has claimed that a number of UNRWA workers have been involved in the 07 October 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that the Knesset vote against UNRWA was 'unprecedented' and 'sets a dangerous precedent', adding that it 'opposes' the UN Charter and 'violates' the State of Israel's obligations under international law. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
WASHINGTON, 24 GEN - L'Unrwa, l'agenzia delle Nazioni Unite che si occupa di assistere i rifugiati palestinesi, "deve cessare le sue operazioni a Gerusalemme ed evacuare tutti i locali in cui opera nella città" entro il 30 gennaio. Lo ha scritto l'ambasciatore israeliano al Palazzo di vetro al segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres in una lettera. Il 30 gennaio entra in vigore una legge che vieta all'Unrwa di operare sul territorio israeliano e di avere contatti con le autorità israeliane.
