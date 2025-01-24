Israele chiede a Unrwa di lasciare Gerusalemme entro 30/1

epaselect epa11690217 A sign at the entrance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) offices in Jerusalem, 29 October 2024. During the opening session of the winter legislative session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, lawmakers passed a law that prohibits the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in Israeli territory. Israel has claimed that a number of UNRWA workers have been involved in the 07 October 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that the Knesset vote against UNRWA was 'unprecedented' and 'sets a dangerous precedent', adding that it 'opposes' the UN Charter and 'violates' the State of Israel's obligations under international law. EPA/ABIR SULTAN