Israele, 'catturati 3 combattenti Hezbollah in sud Libano'

epa07240322 A picture taken on 19 December 2018 during a guided tour by the Israeli army showing a view inside a tunnel which reportedly connects between Lebanon and Israel, near the border near the northern Israeli town of Metula. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the UN Security Council on 19 December to condemn the Iranian-backed Lebanese shiite movement Hezbollah for digging cross-border "attack tunnels", and to demand that Lebanon prevent such activity from its territory. The Israeli army had announced on 04 December 2018 an operation dubbed "Northern Shield" to destroy the tunnels. EPA/JACK GUEZ / POOL