Israele, attacchi mirati contro Hamas nell'est di Rafah

epa10909856 An Israeli artillery soldier checks shells at an area along the border with Gaza, southern Israel, 09 October 2023. Israeli chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said on 09 October that the country had drafted a record of 300,000 reservists. More than 700 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 were injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 07 October, the Israeli army said. According to Palestinian officials, more than 500 people were killed and nearly 3,000 were injured as a result of Israelâ€™s retaliatory raids and air strikes in the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ATEF SAFADI