Israele annuncia una 'pausa tattica' nel sud di Gaza
epaselect epa11413731 Children stand at a gathering of internally displaced Palestinians to collect food donated by a charitable group, in Khan Yunis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 15 June 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
GERUSALEMME, 16 GIU - L'esercito israeliano ha annunciato oggi "una pausa tattica" nel sud della Striscia di Gaza. Le Forze di difesa israeliane (Idf) hanno spiegato che attueranno una "pausa tattica" quotidiana "dell'attività militare" in una parte del sud dell'enclave palestinese durante le ore diurne per facilitare la consegna degli aiuti umanitari. Le Idf hanno dichiarato in un comunicato che lo stop "per scopi umanitari avrà luogo tutti i giorni dalle 8 alle 19 fino a nuovo avviso lungo la strada che porta dal valico di Kerem Shalom a Salah al-Din Road e poi verso nord".
